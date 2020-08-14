Kathleen "Kay" Noll
Elkhart Lake - Kathleen "Kay" Noll, 90, of Elkhart Lake passed away on Friday morning, August 14, 2020 at Cedar Landing where she resided.
Kay was born on August 13, 1930 in Milwaukee a daughter to the late Carl and Adele (Goodreau) Herman. She attended schools in Milwaukee graduating from Rufus King High School. She was united in marriage to Donald Noll on May 5, 1951 in Milwaukee. Kay was the bookkeeper and record keeper for the service station they owned in Brown Deer and later in retirement for the campground they operated in Rio, Wisconsin. In the winter months they would travel all around the United States. Together they enjoyed square dancing. Kay also enjoyed gardening. In 1999 they moved to Oostburg and in 2008 moved to Elkhart Lake. Donald passed away on November 3, 2017.
Kay is survived by a daughter, Karen (James) Hagen of Random Lake; three sons, Jerome "Pete" (Lola) Noll of Pardeeville, WI, Paul (Rhonda) Noll of Troy IL and Dale (Carol) Noll of Pewaukee; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; her brothers, Donald (Georgia) Herman of Atlanta GA and James (Barbara) Herman of Port Washington and a sister in law, Colleen Herman of Nekoosa. Nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Roger, a brother, Charles Herman and a sister, Carol Herman.
Cremation will take place with a private family gathering to be held at a later date.
Kay's family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Cedar Landing and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the care given and compassion shown to her.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family.
