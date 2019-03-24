|
Sheboygan Falls - Kathleen Louise Weisfeld, 63, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
Kathleen was born on September 26, 1955, in Shawano, to Raymond and Grace (Sanders) Schwartzkopf. Kathleen attended Sheboygan Falls High School. On September 5, 1973, Kathleen married Francis Weisfeld. Kathleen was a caregiver for Comfort Keepers for over 10 years.
Kathleen enjoyed working on family genealogy; shopping, making candy, and she loved spending time with her cats and family. Kathleen would do anything for anyone, and she became everyone's "mom".
Kathleen is survived by her husband, Francis Weisfeld; four children, Mary (Michael) Blust, Karen (fiancé Paul Wilbert) Felde, Tony (Carla Schendel), and Sarah Weisfeld; five grandchildren, Jacob, Carson, Raymond, Angel, and Gracey; two sisters, Linda Raether, and Jolene (Eugene) Rueckert; two brothers, Michael (Robin) Schwartzkopf, and Jeffrey Schwartzkopf; and one foster sister, Linda Grunow. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gary Schwartzkopf, and Raymond "Sonny" Schwartzkopf; one sister, Shirley Sommersburger; and her parents-in-law, James and Della Weisfeld.
A memorial service to celebrate Kathleen's life will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 12 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Toby Thomack officiating. An inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Sheboygan.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 11 am until the time of service at 12 pm.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for the .
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 24, 2019