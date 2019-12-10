Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First United Lutheran Church
2401 Kohler Memorial Drive
Sheboygan, WI
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Lutheran Church
2401 Kohler Memorial Drive
Sheboygan, WI
Kathryn Faye Schilling


1923 - 2019
Kathryn Faye Schilling Obituary
Kathryn Faye Schilling

Sheboygan - Kathryn Faye Schilling, age 96, of Sheboygan passed away peacefully Monday, December 9, 2019. Kathryn Faye was born August 17, 1923 to the late John and Mary (Miller) Severance. Following high school, she furthered her education at Concordia College on Moorhead, MN where she earned her associate degree. She married Orville Schilling on September 19, 1942 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan; he preceded her in death in September of 1999. Kathryn Faye was employed at H.C. Prange Company for many years, retiring in 1983. She was an active member of First United Lutheran Church, enjoyed teaching Sunday school and serving as superintendent, was part of the mission sewing at church as well as Bible studies. Kathryn Faye was an original board member of Rainbow Kids which was started in 1987.

Survivors include her loving daughter Bonita "Bonnie" (Jerry) Doyle of Sheboygan, grandchildren David (Susan) Olshanski of Minneapolis, Amanda Powell of Campbell, CA, step-granddaughters Brenda (Christopher) Carpentier of Boise, ID, Marcia Johnson of Elkhorn, great-grandsons George and Gordon Olshanski of Minneapolis, MN, step great-grandsons Philip Carpentier, Benjamin and Nicholas Johnson, and a sister-in-law Dianne Severance.

Kathryn Faye was preceded in death by her parents, sister Hazel (Herschel) Wright, brothers Lawrence Severance and Edwin Severance.

Family and friends may gather at First United Lutheran Church, 2401 Kohler Memorial Drive, Sheboygan on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Todd Smith will officiate. Burial will take place in the Wildwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to First United Lutheran Church or to the church of your choice.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
