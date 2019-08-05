|
|
Kathryn G. Stankevich-Cherrier
Sheboygan - Kathryn G. Stankevich-Cherrier, 86, of Sheboygan, WI, passed away and entered into Eternity on August 2, 2019 at Pine Haven Covenant Home. Kate graciously navigated life with Alzheimer's for 10 years.
Kate was born in Armstrong Creek, WI in 1932, the daughter of Paul V. and Josephine H. (Witkowski) Stankevich. She had one brother, Paul R. Stankevich of Sheboygan, WI. She married Lynn F. Cherrier in July 1975 and moved to Oakdale, MN.
Kate graduated from Goodman/Armstrong Creek High School in May 1949 as class salutatorian. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, graduating in 1953, with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics, and minors in English and Biology. She taught Home Economics and English at Rhinelander High School for 23 years. She earned her Master's Degree in Home Economics at Northern Colorado State College, Greeley Colorado, 1960.
Kate was an avid seamstress and quilter. She made most of her clothes and also those of her husband. She liked to travel, and visited places such as Japan, Europe, Russia, Ecuador, and the Galapagos Islands. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and researching favorite recipes and hobbies for friends and family members.
She is survived by her brother Paul and sister-in-law Jean Stankevich of Sheboygan; nieces Nancy Richardson, Diane Haas and nephew Paul Stankevich; great niece and nephews, one great-great niece; and many cousins and friends.
A visitation and celebration will be held from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. on August 6, 2019 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home in Sheboygan, WI (S. 12th St.). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pine Haven Covenant Home, North, Haven Drive Campus, Sheboygan Falls, WI, or, the , Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214-1599.
Kate's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the amazing caring and compassionate staff at Pine Haven Covenant Home, North for welcoming and embracing Kate as a resident, and providing exemplary care for her during the sunset journey of her life.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019