Kathryn J. Heckmann
Town of Meeme - Kathryn J. Heckmann, 66, went to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019 after a valiant fight with colon cancer at Homestead Care Center in New Holstein where she resided for two short days.
She was born on July 26, 1952 in Sheboygan, to the late Elwyn and MarJean (Schmidt) Heckmann. Kathy attended Kiel High School and graduated with the class of 1970. After graduation she started her employment at the Salvatorian Center in New Holstein until 1978, when she started working for the Kohler Company until her retirement in 2009. Kathy decided to return to school, and she earned her Associate Degree in Accounting from LTC, in 2011. She most recently was a Live-in Nanny for her nephew for the first four years of his life. Being a nanny was her true passion in life.
Kathy was baptized and confirmed in her Christian Faith at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Louis Corners, where she was an active lifelong member. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent for many years. Kathy was a Choir member, enjoyed attending Wednesday Bible Class and WINGZ, and she was a past board officer for AAL Branch #1782.
Kathy enjoyed watching all Wisconsin Sports: the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks. She also kept herself busy by reading and doing crafts.
Kathy is survived by her sister and brother: Patricia Heckmann, rural Kiel, and Daniel (Jeannine) Heckmann, Rio; her Godson and her pride and joy: Alexander Heckmann, as well as her Godson: Jason Zimbal. She is further survived by her four cousins: Susan (Richard) Zimbal, Dorothea Korn, Elizabeth (Don Hogan) Korn and Mary (Mark Wegner) Korn, other relatives and many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elwyn and MarJean; step-father, Edwin Rohde; brother, James Heckmann, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Louis Corners (19214 CTH XX, Kiel) with Rev. Ted Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3:00PM until 5:00PM. Visitation will continue Monday at Church from 10:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM.
A memorial will be established in her name for Zion Ev. Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank all of her friends for the wonderful visits they shared with Kathy during her illness, especially Pastor Olsen.
I know that my Redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been destroyed yet in my flesh I will see God; I myself will see him with my own eyes - I, and not another. How my heart yearns within me!
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 17, 2019