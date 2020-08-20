Sheboygan Falls - Kathryn Marie Schleicher, age 92 of Sheboygan Falls passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Waterford of Plymouth.
Kathryn was born on December 18, 1927 in Denmark, WI, daughter of the late Norbert M. and Mayme C. (O'Neil) Morgan. She graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1945. She remained close to her circle of friends throughout the years.
She married Leo Joseph Schleicher on July 19, 1946. Leo preceded her in death on February 15, 2007.
Kathryn was a homemaker to her family, later working and retired from the Sheboygan County Comprehensive Health Center. Kathryn is a former member of St. George Parish at Six Corners and is a current member of Blessed Trinity Parish, Sheboygan Falls.
She spent many hours cooking, canning, baking and making meals with fresh ingredients grown in the garden.
Favorite foods enjoyed by everyone were homemade bread every Saturday, hot beef for family celebrations, homemade donuts and apple squares.
Her family and friends were important to her, she loved to spend time with them creating lasting memories.
She especially enjoyed the luncheons with her siblings and classmates. She was proud and honored to be mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her large family and took great pride in her children and grandchildren's accomplishments. She has been a major presence in the lives of her children and grandchildren and will be deeply missed.
Survived by children: Kathleen (Michael) McMullen, Roger (Mary) Schleicher, Paul (Lola) Schleicher, Connie (Seymour) Katchkey, Nancy (Gary) Buss, Larry (Sally) Schleicher, Allan (Linda) Schleicher, Margie (Mark) Verhelst and Dennis (Shelley) Schleicher; Grandchildren: Lori (Stuart) Free, Daniel McMullen, Matthew McMullen, Amy (John) Suttles, Peter (Tomo) McMullen, Michele (Joe) Hill, Rebecca (Michael) Germain, Randy (Anni) Schleicher, Keith (Abbie) Schleicher, Barry (Helen) Schleicher, Sheila (Joel) Oppeneer, Heidi (Mark) Klessig, Sarah (Tom) Prince, Adam (Jessica) Schleicher, Allison (Dustin) Shipley, Justin Schleicher, Gina (Bob) Doeringsfeld, Beth Schleicher (Christopher Colegrove), Jason (Theresa) Schleicher, Jeffrey (Kate) Verhelst, Heather Verhelst, Jessica (Mark) Vis and Melissa (Robert) Betke; and 33 Great Grandchildren.
She is further survived by sister Betty Meyer, brother Leo (Joyce) Morgan; Sisters in law Agnes Morgan, Susie Morgan, Mary Alice Schleicher and Brothers in Law Aaron (Shirley) Mertes and Jerome (Evelyn) Schleicher; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Leo, daughter and son in law Louella & Lewis Conway and son Brian Schleicher; as well as grandchildren Patrick and Charles Conway, siblings Lloyd Morgan, Neil Morgan, Shirley Mertes, James Morgan and Louella in infancy; also in laws Anthony (Anna) Schleicher, Ralph Schleicher and Angeline (Jacob) Mallinger.
Due to public health, private family services are being held. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. George Cemetery, Six Corners. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be made in her name.
