Kathryn "Katie" Schaller
Sheboygan - Kathryn "Katie" Johanna Schaller, 81, of Sheboygan, was called home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Katie was born October 12, 1937 in Sheboygan to Lambert and Mae (Steinhart) Schaller.
Katie had a strong faith, was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and served as a Sacristy Lady. She worked at RCS for 45years and was a member of the New Dawn Club. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, going to the theatre and movies. Katie's family was most important to her and she loved spending time with them creating memories.
She is survived by her sisters; Susan Halverson and Mary Schaller, brother Jack (Claudia) Schaller, sister-in-law Helen Schaller, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Katie was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Tom Schaller, sister, Karen (Richard) Kretschmann, and brother-in-law Leon Halverson.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Lisa Kruger for her friendship, the Sheboygan Fire Department EMT's for all their care and support, and to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassion, support and care.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Katie's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on July 1, 2019