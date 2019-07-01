Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Schaller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn "Katie" Schaller


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn "Katie" Schaller Obituary
Kathryn "Katie" Schaller

Sheboygan - Kathryn "Katie" Johanna Schaller, 81, of Sheboygan, was called home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. Katie was born October 12, 1937 in Sheboygan to Lambert and Mae (Steinhart) Schaller.

Katie had a strong faith, was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and served as a Sacristy Lady. She worked at RCS for 45years and was a member of the New Dawn Club. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, going to the theatre and movies. Katie's family was most important to her and she loved spending time with them creating memories.

She is survived by her sisters; Susan Halverson and Mary Schaller, brother Jack (Claudia) Schaller, sister-in-law Helen Schaller, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Katie was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Tom Schaller, sister, Karen (Richard) Kretschmann, and brother-in-law Leon Halverson.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Lisa Kruger for her friendship, the Sheboygan Fire Department EMT's for all their care and support, and to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassion, support and care.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Katie's name.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now