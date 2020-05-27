|
|
Kathy A. Hauch
Kiel - Kathy Ann Hauch, 66, died early Tuesday morning May 26, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She is the former Kathy Czekala, born on July 11, 1953 in Manitowoc. She is the daughter of Gerald P. Czekala Sr. and the late Bette (Rosinsky) Czekala, Kathy was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the Class of 1971.
On November 11, 1985 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, James Hauch at Holy Innocence Church, Manitowoc. Jim and Kathy farmed in the Town of Meeme after their marriage, taking her of the farm and her family. Kathy later worked as a bank teller, waitressed at Station House 57and was a cashier at Food Mart. For 14 ½ years she worked in customer service for Wal-Mart until her retirement. During all her working years, she also raised her family and was affectionately known as Dr. Mom and Chatty Kathy. Her home was always open to anyone who needed to talk or a place to stay while they got back on their feet. Kathy was easy to talk to and was a mentor to many of her young coworkers and friends. She had a passion for shoe shopping, always wanting to get the newest colors and styles. Kathy enjoyed collecting giraffes and recently was able to feed the giraffes at the zoo while on a trip with her family. She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, where she was a former School Board Member. In her free time she enjoyed sewing and making & Decorating cakes. Kathy had a generous and caring soul. She was always willing to give a helping hand or just listen when you needed a shoulder to lean on. Most importantly, she was exceptionally loving and caring wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband; Jim, her children; Scott (Azure) Hennessey, De Pere, Kelly Hennessey, Kiel, Jaimie Hauch (Cameron Wittlieff), Greendale, Timothy Hauch, Kiel, grandchildren: Cole, Ashton, Bryce, Breleigh, Dylan and Hannah.
Kathy is further survived by her father: Gerald P. Sr.(Sue) Czekala, brothers and sisters; JoAnn Shaw, Nancy Czekala, Gerald (Michelle) Czekala Jr., Thomas (Beth) Czekala, Michael Czekala, Sue Czekala, Mary Beth (Brett) Lusk, sister-in-law: Mary Ellen (Wiley) Vivians, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts and uncles, coworkers and many lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Bette Czekala, sister: Jean Loberger, father-in-law: Alfred Hauch, and mother-in-law: Catherine Hauch.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial for Kathy will be held and burial will take place at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Kiel at a later time. The family will greet relatives and friends at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St.), Kiel on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10:0AM until 12:00PM (Noon). We ask that visitors continue to follow the rules of social distancing during the visitation.
The family would like to thank Froedert's Courage Clinic as well as Dr. Jonathan Thompson and his staff, Dr. David Deubler and his staff, the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center as well as Heartland Hospice for everything you have all done for Kathy during her illness.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020