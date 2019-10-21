|
|
Kay K. (Knoll) Borth
Sheboygan - Kay Kathleen (Knoll) Borth, 86, of Sheboygan, passed away October 21, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by her family.
She was born in Conover, WI on January 19, 1933 to Harley and Gertrude Denton Knoll. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School. She was an active member of the Evangelical Free Church and enjoyed providing food for church events, especially Awana and Vacation Bible School. She married Arlyn Bender on April 25, 1980. She became a mother to his three children. Arlyn passed away after a brave fight with cancer in 1998. Later, Kay married Niles Borth on June 18, 1999.
Kay was an excellent cook and server for many restaurants. Her most memorable were Evans Restaurant, the Playdium and Kay's Deli. She retired from Kay's Deli in 2000. In retirement, she continued to cook wonderful meals for family and friends. The grandchildren loved her cakes and cookies.
Knitting was one of Kay's favorite hobbies. Many of her family, children and grandchildren were blessed by her beautiful afghan gifts. She has made over 200 afghans for Meadow View residents. Other hobbies included traveling, golfing, reading, gospel music, word search puzzles and a special love for dogs of all kinds. She made many trips in many states to spend time with her scattered family. Her ten winters as a snowbird in Florida were among her favorite vacations.
Kay is survived by her husband, Niles Borth; her four sons and a daughter, Clarence (Ester) Herman, Richard Herman, Roy (Rose) Bender, Theresa (Chris) Nodine, and Michael (Tracy) Bender. She is also survived by four step sons, Keith (Lorrie) Borth, Dennis Borth, Michael Borth and John Borth; a step daughter, Bonnie (David) Clark. Other survivors include two sisters, Rae Pape, Grace (Charles) Strysick; a sister-in-law, Kathy Knoll; a step daughter-in-law, Lynn (Joe) Heinemann, 15 grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 13 step great grandchildren; 1 step great great grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and the family dog. All will greatly miss her love and presence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her previous husband, Arlyn Bender, her son, Steve Herman, stepson, Tyler Borth, her sister, Mary (John) Weller, her brother, Dale Knoll, brother-in-law, Roland Pape.
Funeral services for Kay will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. The Rev. John McDonald from the Evangelical Free Church will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
A memorial fund has been established in her name for the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St. Nicholas Hospice, the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Tender Hearts for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Kay's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019