|
|
Kaye Scharon Griessmeyer
Sheboygan - Kaye Griessmeyer was born on November 20, 1946 and passed away on February 28, 2020 at the age of 73. She attended local schools and graduated from North High School with the class of 1965 and went on to get her degree in cosmetology from the Green Bay School of Cosmetology. During her working years, she started out as a beautician and went on to work as a Teachers Aid at Urban Middle School and as an Avon Representative for 38 years. Kaye was a long time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she was also a Sunday School Teacher for 25 years. She enjoyed arts and crafts, going to the cabin, watching the Packers and Brewers and more than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and being a grandma.
Kaye is survived by her sons, Gary (Danna) and Kyle (Angie); grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler, Malik and Kody Griessmeyer, Anthony Crandell, and siblings, Albert "Trae" (Barbara) Kuether and Keith (Melody) Kuether. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Bernice Kuether.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020