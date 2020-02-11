|
Keith A Olsen, 62, of Crystal River, FL, passed away in his home January 9, 2020.
Born in Sheboygan, WI, May 1, 1957, Keith attended Kohler Public Schools and graduated with the Class of '75. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Dayton in Ohio and passed the CPA exam shortly after.
Keith loved his hunting, fishing, and his furry buddy, Darth. He spent many years in Rhinelander, running his own CPA business and living on Oneida Lake, where he would fish all year long. He spent many years hunting with his friends and I believe those were some of his best times.
Keith spent the last few years in Crystal River, FL where he made some great friends that called him family. When I met them, they told me endless stories, including those about the "Cookie man". He would often bake cookies for them, using our mom's secret chocolate chip cookie recipe. They will miss Keith and those delicious cookies.
Keith is survived by his sister, Jayne and Jeff Spielvogel, Appleton; two nephews, Michael and wife Kailee Spielvogel, and daughters, Charlotte and Clara, Appleton, and Andrew Spielvogel, Appleton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Olsen and Marilyn Olsen.
A private celebration of life was held in Crystal River, FL on January 19, 2020.
Donations can be made to the Humane Society of your choice in honor of Keith and his beloved dog, Darth.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020