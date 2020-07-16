Keith "Weif" J. Long
Sheboygan Falls - Keith "Weif" J. Long, age 59, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by his family after his battle with cancer. He was born in Manitowoc, WI on February 8, 1961 the son of Bruce Long and Lois Bishop Fleck.
He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School. Weif started as a bus boy at Richards Fine Dining in Sheboygan Falls at a young age. He worked his way to head chef and later an owner of the restaurant. Weif later enjoyed a short time at Chester's Drive Inn in Plymouth and ending as the "Mayor" of Festival Foods meat counter.
Weif was an avid Los Angeles Rams, Pink Floyd, and beloved KISS fan. Anywhere he went a new friendship emerged. If you got him going, the jokes would never end. Summers at the beach on Elkhart Lake were always enjoyed or just a nice drive around town. Weif will be missed by all that knew him, and this community is better because of him.
Survivors include his mother, Lois Fleck, of Sheboygan; father, Bruce (Sandy) Long, of Sheboygan Falls; seven siblings, Craig Long, Curt (Diane) Long, both of Sheboygan Falls, Ellen (Dan) Lueck, of Conover, WI, Tara (John) Albright, of Sheboygan Falls, Jodi (Todd) Hibma, of Kalamazoo, MI, Sue (Ed) Gilligan, of Howards Grove and Kevin (Melissa) Fleck, of Plymouth. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends further survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a stepfather, Joe Fleck.
A celebration of Keith's life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Chris & Sue's, W3820 County Rd C, Plymouth.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to the staff at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, and his Festival Foods family. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Keith's name.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com