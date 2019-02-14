|
|
Ken Benson
Boise, ID - (August 2, 1929 - February 10, 2019)
Born on August 2, 1929 in Mauston Wisconsin, Ken was raised on his parent's farm about three miles west of New Lisbon, Wisconsin. In his book, Pathways to Success, Ken describes how in farm life "the awesome beauty of the countryside helped the monotony of the work and how the monotony provided space for exciting thoughts and dreams about the future rather than boredom."
Ken's dreams took him many places to the University of Wisconsin in 1947, to Japan and Korea during the Korean War, to law school and to answering a blind ad that led him to his 23-year career at Kohler Company and 8-year career at Vollrath Company.
Ken was a graduate of the Little Red School House, a one room school in New Lisbon, Wisconsin and New Lisbon High school. After graduating from high school, Ken decided to attend the University of Wisconsin even though he could have taken over the family farm. He worked his way through college as a janitor at Chadborne Hall and Barnard Hall, the two girls' dorms on campus. The decision to work at Chadborne Hall changed his life as it was there that he met and courted Sally Drewry who became his wife of 67 years.
After Ken graduated in January, 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the new psychological warfare unit, First Radio Broadcasting and Leaflet Group in Ft. Riley, Kansas. Ken and Sally were married on June 23, 1951 and one month later Ken was sent overseas. He was stationed in both Tokyo, Japan and Pusan, Korea where he helped write and produce radio shows under the call sign, "The Voice of the United Nations Command." Sally joined Ken in Tokyo in October, 1952. For Ken and Sally living in Japan was a great adventure and they enjoyed every moment especially the Onsan steam bath which included a steam bath, tub soak and rub-down.
Ken and Sally returned to the United States and a few years later Ken began law school at the University of Wisconsin. While in law school they had two children and after law school added three more - ending up with two girls - Jennifer and Elizabeth and three boys—Ken, Jonathan and Nathan.
In December, 1958 Ken answered a blind ad in the Wall Street Journal which led to an interview at Kohler Company. He joined the legal department at Kohler Company in February, 1959 and over the course of a 23 -year career was steadily promoted becoming Senior Vice-President of Kohler Company in 1974 and staying in that position until he resigned from Kohler Company in 1982. After leaving Kohler, he joined Vollrath Company as Vice-President of Corporate Development in April, 1982 and became President and Chief Operating Officer of the Vollrath Company in March, 1985. Ken worked closely with Vollrath Company CEO, Terry Kohler to realize Terry's vision of decentralizing Vollrath Company. Together they and a talented team of Vollrath executives created separate corporations out of former operating divisions with ownership control in Windway Capital Corporation, a holding company led by Terry Kohler. After completing this work, Ken retired from Vollrath Company in 1989.
Ken believed strongly in serving his community and during his 33 years in Sheboygan participated on 12 different Boards of community organizations. He not only served on the Board of the Sheboygan Community Players but enjoyed acting in numerous plays including playing the lead role in "Macbeth" in 1962 and Norman in "On Golden Pond" in 1982.
As part of their retirement, Ken and Sally moved to Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina where they learned to sail and enjoyed boogie boarding in the Atlantic Ocean. They joined St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church and were instrumental in building St. Francis' first church building. Ken and Sally loved having their grandchildren visit them in Pine Knoll Shores.
In 2007, Ken and Sally moved to Boise, Idaho to live closer to their youngest son Nate Benson, his wife, Jessica and their three children - Elijah, Alex and Isaac. They enjoyed attending their grandchildren's sporting events as well as family gatherings. Ken throughout his life enjoyed spending time with his sister Mildred's family and Sally's extended family of eight siblings, their spouses and his many nieces and nephews.
Ken had unstoppable energy, a generous spirit and a sense of humor that his family and friends all enjoyed. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Sally, his children Jennifer Benson, Elizabeth Benson Forer (Dan Forer), Kenneth Benson (Lavonne Benson), Jonathan Benson, Nathan Benson (Jessica Benson), and seven grandsons - Benjamin Forer, Nathaniel Forer, Carl Benson, Dylan Benson, Elijah Benson, Alex Benson and Isaac Benson. Ken's parents, Otillia and Carl Benson and his sister, Mildred Mack, preceded him in death. The Benson Family thanks the Idaho State Veterans Home and Maria Toscano, Leslie Anderson, and Laurie Charlier and David Mpoyi for their loving care of Ken.
A Celebration of Ken's Life will occur in late April in Sheboygan County.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 14, 2019