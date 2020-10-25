Ken Welker
Green Bay - Ken Welker, 52, of Green Bay, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born October 31, 1967 in West Bend, WI to the late Jim Welker and Joan Butz. Ken grew up and was raised in New Holstein, WI where he attended High School and graduated in 1986.
After High School, Ken attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where he graduated with a degree in finance. It was while attending UW Whitewater that Ken met his wife of 28 years, Leanne Delvaux, who he married on June 6, 1992 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton. After graduating from Whitewater, Ken continued his education at Lakeland University, and graduated with an Accounting Degree. After college, Ken took over his family business, in dry cleaning, in New Holstein, WI for 10 years. Recently Ken worked in Accounts Payable at Treehouse Foods.
Ken loved playing music, and played the trumpet in the marching band during High School and also in the Jazz Band at UW Whitewater. Ken also enjoyed nature, especially trips to Door County, family vacations and always liked watching thunderstorms.
Ken is survived by his wife, Leanne; three daughters, Carolyn, Lauren and Allison Welker; siblings, Keith (Barb) Welker, Ann (Randy) Meyer; mother-in-law, Joyce Delvaux; brother-in-law, Mike Delvaux; nieces and nephews, Jenna, Trisha and Mitchell Welker, Amber, Autumn and Chloe Meyer, Kalyn (Casey) Beck, Ryan and Zoie Delvaux; as well as many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Russell Delvaux.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, from 4:00 to 7:30. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at church, from 10:00 to 11:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unity Hospice or Mayo Clinic for Glioblastoma research.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Unity Hospice and Green Bay Oncology of St. Vincent's for all of their kind and compassionate care. They would also like to extend a thank you to all the friends, neighbors and coworkers that have assisted the family by making meals and running errands.