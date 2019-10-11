|
|
Rev. Kenan Siegel, OFM Cap
Mount Calvary, WI - Rev. Kenan Siegel (formerly Roland), Capuchin friar and priest, died on 11 October at the age of 89 following a long illness.
Kenan was born in 1930, the son of George and Erma (nee Lutz) Siegel in Sheboygan WI. He was invested in 1948, perpetually professed in 1952, and ordained a priest in 1956.
Kenan served as provincial treasurer and provincial secretary, as well as provincial director of finances. He was also a staff member and development director at St. Lawrence Seminary. He ministered in parish work in St. Paul MN.
Kenan is survived by two brothers, Richard of Sheboygan, WI and Norbert of Kewaskum, WI and one sister Marianne SSND, Milwaukee WI, as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for over 70 years.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the St. Lawrence Seminary Chapel, 301 Church Street, Mount Calvary, WI 53057. Burial will take place in the St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at the St. Lawrence Seminary Chapel on Thursday, October 17th from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019