Kendell Posner

Sheboygan - Kendell Howard Posner, 76, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Ken was born on April 30, 1944, in Sheboygan to Howard and Janice (Verhulst) Posner. He was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School in 1962. He learned the value of hard work early on, and saved enough money to buy his first car for $85, eventually attending road rallies throughout the county.

Ken attended the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point, and later enlisted in the US Army National Guard, where he served for 6 years. In 1967, he received an outstanding achievement award when he was nominated by his commanding officers. Ken was very proud to serve his country.

On August 10, 1968, Ken married Kathleen Mary Gottfried in Sheboygan. It was love at first sight after seeing her standing on the corner in the rain. Ken was a devoted member and faithful servant of Faith United Methodist Church in Sheboygan Falls. He enjoyed maintaining the church grounds for over 16 years.

Ken began his career as a suit specialist at Richmond Brothers and was later employed by JC Penney Co. for 34 years where he was in management. He was a dedicated employee who valued his team as his equal and respected and appreciated their friendship long after the store closed.

Ken enjoyed working in his yard, raising orchids and roses, traveling to warm weather destinations, collecting German steins, camping with family and friends and the Green Bay Packers. He was an enthusiastic car collector and an avid racing fan. Ken especially enjoyed vintage cars and you could often find at Road America in the pits talking with the crew. He took pride in being able to take his granddaughters to their first race. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with them and the rest of his beloved family and friends.

Ken is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Michelle Bowhousen and two granddaughters, Faith and Paige of Plantation, FL; sister, Kathleen Dumdie; two brother-in-laws, Thomas (Beverle) Gottfried, Robert (Gloria) Bedgood; cousin, Diane (Larry) Hackbarth; nieces, Tamara (Andrew) Lindgren, Deborah Dedering, Heidi (Kurt) Arvold; nephews, Michael Dumdie, Steven (Katherine) Gottfried; great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and his furry companion, Sully.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Shane Bowhousen; brother-in-law, Thomas Dumdie; cousin, David Trempe.

A public visitation will take place at Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm. Face masks and social distancing are required. A private family memorial service will take place due to COVID mandate at 1:00 pm. Pastor Kathy Reid will officiate. All are welcome to join a livestream of the service by joining the Ken Posner Memorial Service group by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/kenposner. Entombment will take place at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum. A public celebration of life will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ken's name.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff at St. Vincent Hospital and Dr. Bettag and his staff for their compassionate care given to Ken.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Posner family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
711 Broadway
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085
(920) 467-3431
