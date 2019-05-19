|
|
Kendra Jane Versey
Sheboygan - Kendra Jane Versey, 68, of Sheboygan, went to Heaven Wednesday evening, May 15, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
She was born January 2, 1951 in Sheboygan to Reuben and Esther (Holzwart) Reichert. She attended Jefferson Elementary School and was a graduate of Sheboygan South High School, Class of 1969.
After graduation Kendra began her working career at Ametek in Sheboygan.
On June 17, 1972 Kendra and John Peter Versey were united in marriage at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. They were high school sweethearts who met at a Friday night YMCA dance in 1967. Currently they are members of St. John Evangelist Catholic Parish in Kohler.
After working for several years, Kendra then took on an exciting and challenging new career of being a Mom and raising three sons of whom she was always very proud.
She re-entered the work force and was employed by several different engineering firms. Prior to her retirement in July of 2015 she enjoyed eight years working with the Sheboygan County Planning/Treasurer's Department.
Kendra enjoyed her jobs helping so many different people. Her smile and cheerfulness was the signature of her life. Everyone loved how she brought a smile to their face. Not only did Kendra raise her own family, she was also "mom" to many of her and John's racing friends throughout the country. From 1990 to 2005 you would find Kendra leading John's pit crew at Road America and other racetracks in the Midwest.
Kendra loved traveling throughout the country with her husband and children. She was especially fond of the mountains in Colorado where they hiked, skied and golfed. She also treasured her trips to Disney World with her children and grandchildren. After retirement, she relished spending the winter months in Florida with John. Their favorite and last trip together was to Yellowstone National Park in 2017 where they thoroughly enjoyed the scenery on the drive there and throughout the park.
More than anything, Kendra cherished spending time with her nine grandchildren, always looking forward to hugs and kisses.
In addition to her loving husband of forty-six years, John, she is survived by her three sons, Brian (Julie) Versey and their children, Jacob and Nadia; Scott Versey and his children, Ariana, Calista, Ashton, Grace and Kian; and Chad (Roxanne) Versey and their children, Farrah and Fletcher; her sister, Jolene (Thomas) Marx of Green Bay; her brother, Matthew (Karen) Reichert; two aunts, Carol Holzwart and Naomi Holzwart; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Barbara Zeitler, Joan Versey, and Margaret Segalle.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler by Reverend Bob Lotz. A time of visitation and support will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the loving and caring staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice as well as the staff at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kendra's name may be made to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or .
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 19, 2019