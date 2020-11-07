Kenneth A. Klabechek
Sheboygan - Kenneth A. Klabechek, age 56, of Sheboygan Falls, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Sheboygan on January 25, 1964 the son of Tonya Hermann and James R. Klabechek Sr.
Kenneth attended local schools in the Sheboygan area. He was employed at Wigwam Mills, JL French and was the bar manager at 4th Street Tap, where he made many friends. Kenneth enjoyed classic TV shows and classic rock n roll as well.
Survivors include his mother, Tonya Hermann, of Sheboygan Falls; father, James Klabechek Sr., of Sheboygan Falls; his brother, James Klabechek Jr., of Milwaukee; a cousin, Mary Beth Mahoney, of Florida; and his fury companion "Roo". He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Kenneth was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Veronica and Jake Hermann, paternal grandparents, Roland Klabechek and Eleanor Heyn, a brother, Michael Roland and his special aunt, Vicky Langlois.
In accordance with the family's wishes a private graveside service will take place at Greendale Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at 4th Street Tap.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com