Kenneth D. Bitter
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth D. Bitter

Sheboygan - Kenneth D. Bitter, age 64, of Sheboygan, passed away at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Born August 5, 1955 in Wauwatosa to Donald Sr. and Bernice (Nelson) Bitter. He was raised in Milwaukee and Wisconsin Rapids area. On December 13, 1975 Ken was united in marriage to Annette R Janiak in Mequon. Ken worked at Willman Industries until he retired in 2018 due to declining health. Ken enjoyed being outdoors with his family especially when fishing or hunting. He liked to help other people weather it was fixing their car or helping them on a project. Ken was a classic car enthusiast.

Ken is survived by his children; Terry Bitter, Jason (Sarah) Bitter, Joey Bitter, Becky (Troy) Glime, 6 grandchildren; Kennedy and Georgia Bitter, Easton and Jaclyn Bitter, Trey and Kamrin Glime, his mother; Bernice Bitter, 2 brothers; Donald Bitter Jr. and Todd Bitter, 1 sister; Juanita Bitter, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

A memorial service via Zoom will be presented at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday June 27, 2020.

Ken was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Congregation in Sheboygan for over 40 years. He had confidence in the promise at John 5:28 and his family shares that hope with him.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
via Zoom
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved