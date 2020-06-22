Kenneth D. Bitter



Sheboygan - Kenneth D. Bitter, age 64, of Sheboygan, passed away at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020.



Born August 5, 1955 in Wauwatosa to Donald Sr. and Bernice (Nelson) Bitter. He was raised in Milwaukee and Wisconsin Rapids area. On December 13, 1975 Ken was united in marriage to Annette R Janiak in Mequon. Ken worked at Willman Industries until he retired in 2018 due to declining health. Ken enjoyed being outdoors with his family especially when fishing or hunting. He liked to help other people weather it was fixing their car or helping them on a project. Ken was a classic car enthusiast.



Ken is survived by his children; Terry Bitter, Jason (Sarah) Bitter, Joey Bitter, Becky (Troy) Glime, 6 grandchildren; Kennedy and Georgia Bitter, Easton and Jaclyn Bitter, Trey and Kamrin Glime, his mother; Bernice Bitter, 2 brothers; Donald Bitter Jr. and Todd Bitter, 1 sister; Juanita Bitter, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.



A memorial service via Zoom will be presented at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday June 27, 2020.



Ken was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Congregation in Sheboygan for over 40 years. He had confidence in the promise at John 5:28 and his family shares that hope with him.









