Kenneth E. Immel
Mount Calvary - Kenneth Eugene Immel, 41, of Mount Calvary, WI passed away unexpectedly in a construction accident on Wednesday, May 20th in Horicon, WI.
Kenny was born January 17th, 1979 in Fond du Lac, WI to Alan and Sandy (Roth) Immel. He was a 1997 graduate of Campbellsport High School and attended Marian University for 1 1/2 years before deciding to join the workforce. In June 1999, Kenny began his journey with C.D. Smith Construction. It was evident how much he enjoyed his job, was a master of his craft and a jack of all trades.
In August 2005 Kenny met his soulmate, Jennifer Philipsky and they were united in marriage on May 9th, 2009 in Brownsville, WI. Throughout their 11 years of marriage they enjoyed life to the fullest. Kenny's love for the outdoors was quickly instilled in Jennifer and they enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping together. Additional hobbies included darts, softball, home projects and traveling.
Kenny's love for his children was like no other. He provided them with the greatest advice and always showed them how to work hard for what they want. He lived each day to be the greatest role model and always prayed that he was able to provide the best life possible for them.
Kenny's love for life was displayed in all that he did. His infectious smile could light up a room and he would ALWAYS be the life of any gathering. His sense of humor could brighten anyone's day and we will NEVER forget his love for singing, especially the highly requested "Great Balls of Fire". Kenny had a deep passion for baseball and coached for many years. He was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone perfect their skills. He would go above and beyond to help others and NEVER expected anything in return. Kenny was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend to many.
Kenny is survived by his wife Jennifer; three children Kaitlyn (special friend Dylan Courtney), Kenneth Jr. and Dylan (special friend Delaney Zimmel); his parents Alan and Sandy Immel; parents-in-law Thomas and Beverly Philipsky; grandmothers Beatrice Mueller and Lucille Kuen. He is further survived by three sisters Heidi (Michael) Ronson, Jolene (Lee) Horton and Melinda (Josh) Burns; Jennifer's siblings Nicholas (Robyn Shober) Philipsky, Heidi (Scott) Wieck and Nathan (Krissy) Philipsky; nieces and nephews Makayla (Nick) Kok, Nathan, Payton and Benjamin Ronson, Timothy and Jack Burns, Carson and Beau Philipsky, Kaydence Wieck and Jack and Weston Philipsky; Godmother Kathy Munson; Godfather Kenneth Zehren, aunts, uncle, cousins and many, many friends.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Kenneth and Ester Immel, Eugene Roth, Joseph Mueller, Frank and Charlotte Philipsky; Aunt Mary Erickson; Cousin Ryan Erickson, other relatives and friends who have passed.
I would like to extend my deepest Gratitude to the entire C.D. Smith family for allowing Kenny to love his job, to live the life he imagined and to be able to provide for his family every day. Also a special Thank You to the Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics and finally the love and care that he had at the University of Wisconsin Madison ICU. The care that was provided allowed his wishes of organ donation to be granted and our family is forever indebted for this.
A Celebration of Kenny's life will be on Saturday, June 6th beginning at 1:00 PM through Sunday, June 7th at the Immel Sanctuary, N7661 Dix Road, Mount Calvary, WI 53057.
Kenny always expressed how he wanted to have one BIG PARTY where people would join together, laugh, mingle and talk about all the good times they had, so that's EXACTLY what we are going to do!
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Mount Calvary - Kenneth Eugene Immel, 41, of Mount Calvary, WI passed away unexpectedly in a construction accident on Wednesday, May 20th in Horicon, WI.
Kenny was born January 17th, 1979 in Fond du Lac, WI to Alan and Sandy (Roth) Immel. He was a 1997 graduate of Campbellsport High School and attended Marian University for 1 1/2 years before deciding to join the workforce. In June 1999, Kenny began his journey with C.D. Smith Construction. It was evident how much he enjoyed his job, was a master of his craft and a jack of all trades.
In August 2005 Kenny met his soulmate, Jennifer Philipsky and they were united in marriage on May 9th, 2009 in Brownsville, WI. Throughout their 11 years of marriage they enjoyed life to the fullest. Kenny's love for the outdoors was quickly instilled in Jennifer and they enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping together. Additional hobbies included darts, softball, home projects and traveling.
Kenny's love for his children was like no other. He provided them with the greatest advice and always showed them how to work hard for what they want. He lived each day to be the greatest role model and always prayed that he was able to provide the best life possible for them.
Kenny's love for life was displayed in all that he did. His infectious smile could light up a room and he would ALWAYS be the life of any gathering. His sense of humor could brighten anyone's day and we will NEVER forget his love for singing, especially the highly requested "Great Balls of Fire". Kenny had a deep passion for baseball and coached for many years. He was always willing to go the extra mile to help anyone perfect their skills. He would go above and beyond to help others and NEVER expected anything in return. Kenny was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend to many.
Kenny is survived by his wife Jennifer; three children Kaitlyn (special friend Dylan Courtney), Kenneth Jr. and Dylan (special friend Delaney Zimmel); his parents Alan and Sandy Immel; parents-in-law Thomas and Beverly Philipsky; grandmothers Beatrice Mueller and Lucille Kuen. He is further survived by three sisters Heidi (Michael) Ronson, Jolene (Lee) Horton and Melinda (Josh) Burns; Jennifer's siblings Nicholas (Robyn Shober) Philipsky, Heidi (Scott) Wieck and Nathan (Krissy) Philipsky; nieces and nephews Makayla (Nick) Kok, Nathan, Payton and Benjamin Ronson, Timothy and Jack Burns, Carson and Beau Philipsky, Kaydence Wieck and Jack and Weston Philipsky; Godmother Kathy Munson; Godfather Kenneth Zehren, aunts, uncle, cousins and many, many friends.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Kenneth and Ester Immel, Eugene Roth, Joseph Mueller, Frank and Charlotte Philipsky; Aunt Mary Erickson; Cousin Ryan Erickson, other relatives and friends who have passed.
I would like to extend my deepest Gratitude to the entire C.D. Smith family for allowing Kenny to love his job, to live the life he imagined and to be able to provide for his family every day. Also a special Thank You to the Horicon EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics and finally the love and care that he had at the University of Wisconsin Madison ICU. The care that was provided allowed his wishes of organ donation to be granted and our family is forever indebted for this.
A Celebration of Kenny's life will be on Saturday, June 6th beginning at 1:00 PM through Sunday, June 7th at the Immel Sanctuary, N7661 Dix Road, Mount Calvary, WI 53057.
Kenny always expressed how he wanted to have one BIG PARTY where people would join together, laugh, mingle and talk about all the good times they had, so that's EXACTLY what we are going to do!
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.