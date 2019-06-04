Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Kenneth F. "Ken" Cesar Obituary
Kenneth "Ken" F. Cesar

Sheboygan - Kenneth "Ken" F. Cesar, age 83, of Sheboygan, passed away at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center on Saturday June 1, 2019 from a yearlong battle with heart failure. Ken was born on January 21, 1936 in Sheboygan to the late Anton and Cora Mueller Cesar.

Ken attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1954. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Eustis, Virginia. On November 1, 1979, he was united in marriage to Debbie Voight and together they enjoyed vacations to Florida, tropical islands and many cruises. Ken was a firefighter with the City of Sheboygan Fire Department for 28 years and retired on December 30, 1990. He was also a member of the Elks Foundation.

Ken enjoyed driving his convertible in summer, snowmobiling in the winter, golfing and Elks Club on Wednesdays with his buddies, and Friday night dinners with friends. These past few years he also enjoyed golfing with his grandsons Jake and Charlie. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and took pride in their accomplishments.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie; children, Kevin (Robin) Cesar, of Flowery Branch, GA, Kerri (Dion Jakum) Cesar and Kraig (Techa Pacitto) Cesar, both of Virginia Beach, VA, Stacey (Kevin) Miller, of Sheboygan Falls, Stuart Bartzen, of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Nicholas and Kristen Cesar, Zachary Axlen and Madison Jakum, Jared Cesar, Hannah Hering, Jacob and Charlie Miller, Nicole Bartzen and Paxton Allison; a sister, Donna Gutschow; mother-in-law, Doris Voight; brother-in-law, Jeff (Peggy) Voight and a sister-in-law, Mary Voight. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Robert Gutschow and his father-in-law, Leland Voight.

A memorial service for Ken will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with Rev. Adam Scheblein officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Ken's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.

Ken lived life to the fullest with a great sense of humor. He will be missed.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 4, 2019
