Sheboygan - Kenneth George 'Joseph John Stanislas' Brulla, 92, died Monday April 8, 2019 while at home.



He leaves his wife of 50 years, Leanne (Fiebrink) Brulla; his son, William D. and wife Becki; daughter, Elizabeth A. and finance Thomas Teichen; and son Gregory M. and partner Danielle LoHuis; four grandchildren, Matthew (Amber), Andrew, Jared, Isaiah; two great-grandchilden, Ellen, Nicholas; nieces and nephews, Mary Larson, Margaret Glaser, Roland Schmidt, Barbara Wessler, Pat (Stricker) Wehmeyer; Adam (Sarah) Zeller, Sarah Zeller, Kristin (Ted) Hocevar, James (Stephanie) Fiebrink, Jr; In-laws, Joan Kummer, Barbara (Michael) Zeller, James (Joan) Fiebrink; and many close friends. He was preceded by his parents, Matthew & Eleanor; son Kenneth; and sisters Joan Stricker and Darlien (Roland) Schmidt.



Born and raised in Sheboygan, the son of Matthew and Eleanor (Schmitt) Brulla, he was a lifelong resident of Sheboygan, but spent his winters in Ocala Florida.



In his early years, Kenny helped his father run the family's business, Victory Bar. After graduating from Central High School in 1945, he joined the U.S. Army serving in WWII through 1946. Kenny was very proud that he was able to personally meet Pope Pius XII in Rome during his time in the U.S. Army. After serving in the Army, Kenny worked at Garton Toy Company where he met his wife, Leanne (Fiebrink) and married in 1968 at St. Cyril & Methodius. He retired from Schreier Malting Company in 1990.



Kenny was an avid golfer and longtime member of Riverdale Country Club, where he shot 5 'hole in ones,' as well as an active bowler for many years with a 300 game at Root's Lanes to his name. Kenny made many lasting friendships playing sports. Besides sports, Ken liked to fish and vacation with family on Pine Lake in Hiles.



The family would like to thank and praise the care givers at Sharon S. Richardson hospice for their exception care and compassion.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 12, 2019 at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 822 New Jersey Ave. Sheboygan at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Paul Fliss officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Ken's name.



The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.