|
|
Kenneth G. Knier
Town of Liberty - Kenneth G. Knier, age 89, a resident of the Town of Liberty, entered eternal life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his residence.
Kenneth was born on November 25, 1929 in the Town of Meeme to the late George and Hildegarde (Gries) Knier. He graduated from Valders High School. On October 18, 1952, Kenneth married Lorraine A. Luebke. He proudly worked at Kohler Company for 37 years from where he retired as foreman in the brass foundry in 1991. Kenneth especially enjoyed working in the Artist in Residency Program at Kohler Company where he created the large bear statue. He was a compassionate shepherd, avid gardener, enjoyed woodworking and took great pride in his yard work. Above all, Kenneth enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends - especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include Kenneth's wife of 66 years, Lorraine; three sons, Paul (Carol) Knier D.V.M., Oshkosh; Philip (Georgeann) Knier, Manitowoc; and Mark (Mary Ann) Knier, Newton; four daughters, Ann (Jeffrey) Leifer, Manitowoc; Kay (Guy) Vogel, Branch; Carol (Dennis) Hammel, Valders; and Judith (Jamie) Pomeroy, Hilbert; his Swiss son, Rudolphe (Helen) Vuille, Switzerland; 20 grandchildren, Rachael (Rob), Valerie, Christopher (Sarah), Jason (Cindy), Ryan (Rikki), David (Erin), Kate (Chad), Justin, Kirsten (Dano), Katrina (Jake), Karissa (Zach), Joel (Annie), Brandon (April), Vanessa (Greg), Gabriel (Ashley), Adrian (Matt), Desiree (Jason), Deidre (Jason), Lydia (Tyler), and Benjamin (Amanda); 25 great grandchildren, Josie, Lita, Lewis, Ramona, Chloe, Riley, Samantha, Michael, Londynn, Hudson, Jonah, Charlotte, Eli, Frederick, Daniel, Cody, Dominic, Oliver, Thatcher, Carter, Emmett, Savannah, Addison and two expected great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lois Ann Meyer, Sheboygan Falls; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hildegarde Knier, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Ida Luebke; brother, Ronald Knier; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Lillian (Arno) Hickman and Kathleen (Frederick) Herr; and brother-in-law, Donald Meyer
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11303 Wehausen Road in the Town of Liberty. Rev. Gregory Pope will officiate with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Kenneth's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Kenneth's caregiver, Al.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 6, 2019