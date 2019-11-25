|
Kenneth "Shorty" Hoftiezer
Oostburg - Kenneth "Shorty" Hoftiezer, 89, of Oostburg, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Cedar Grove Gardens.
Shorty was born on May 2, 1930 in Sheboygan to William and Marie (Potter) Hoftiezer. He was a graduate of Sheboygan Falls High School. On March 30, 1951, Shorty married Dorothy Ver Gowe in Oostburg. Shorty was a dedicated husband and father. He was employed at Kohler Co. as a Foreman until his retirement in 1992.
Shorty was a member of the First Reformed Church in Oostburg. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing, raising mink, taxidermy and horseback riding. He loved motorcycling, and was proud to have visited every state except Alaska and Hawaii.
Shorty is survived by his six children, Diane (Tim) Knaub of Scituate, MA, Donna (Harold) Veldboom of Gibbsville, Beth (Bob) Haas of Sheboygan, Gene (Janelle) Hoftiezer of Gibbsville, Bob (Special friend Rosanne) Hoftiezer of Gibbsville, and Faye (Steve) Bruyette of Sheboygan Falls; ten grandchildren, Theresa (Jim) Gallager, Tracey (Kevin) Anderson, Heidi (Joe) Anderson, Allison (Jason) Giordano, Shaw (Special friend Shellie) Paske, Brandon (Kelly) Hoftiezer, Dustin (Brooke) Hoftiezer, Carly (Dustin) Daane, Clint Hoftiezer, and Andrew Reinwand; three step-grandchildren, Brittany Bruyette, Mollie (Matt) Weber, and Oliva (Calvin) Cote; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Dulmes, and Ruth Hinze; and two brothers, Dave (Angie) Hoftiezer, and Bill (Marlene) Hoftiezer; and one sister-in-law, Nancy (Clarence) Dahm. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shorty was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, William and Marie; two grandchildren, Erik Knaub, and Stephanie Knaub-Lake; parents-in-law, Winifred and Elizabeth Ver Gowe; two brothers, Henry (Francis) Hoftiezer, and Allen (Lois) Hoftiezer; and two sisters, Carol (Miles) Sandee, and Marian (Tom) Friedrichs.
A memorial service to celebrate Shorty's life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Reformed Church in Oostburg with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Hunting for a Cure.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019