Kenneth J. Klotz
New Holstein - Kenneth J. Klotz, age 95, of New Holstein, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was born March 23, 1925, to Edmund & Meta (Thielman) Klotz. Ken attended school at St. Charles Catholic School and graduated from New Holstein High School in 1943.
On June 10, 1947, he married Eleanor Woelfel, daughter of Alex & Frances Woelfel, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein; Eleanor preceded him in death on June 5, 2014.
From June 1942 - November 1944, he was a farmhand on his father's farm and worked part-time at Associated Fur Farm. He was inducted into the military service on November 27, 1944 and discharged on November 22, 1946 with the rank of Sergeant. From 1946 - 1951, he drove feed truck for Depies Feeds. In 1951, he moved to the Klotz family farm where he raised eight children and farmed 200 acres. He worked part-time at Wilberschied Fur Farm and the H. C. Timm Co. He also worked at the New Holstein Post Office from 1952-1985.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein, the Holy Name Society (where he served as secretary for one year), and a member of the New Holstein American Legion Post 124 since 1954. He was the last surviving World War II veteran of the post. He served as commander for two years and as adjutant for 20+ years. He was also a service officer for two years. Ken was also a member and served as president for two years in the New Holstein Athletic Club. He played baseball for three years with the Charlesburg Athletic Club. He coached the over 30 league at the Outdoors for nine years.
Ken was an avid Packers & Cubs fan. He loved to hunt, fish, and garden. He also enjoyed playing sheepshead & cribbage. He bowled with New Holstein Senior Citizens of which he served as president for two years. He also belonged to the Melody Mixers Dance Club for 10 years.
Ken is survived by his seven children, James (Diane) Klotz of New Holstein, Kathleen (Carl) Plourde of Temple, NH, Robert (Janice) Klotz of New Holstein, Patricia (Jerome) Radey of Two Rivers, Sandra (Mike) Roepke of Chilton, Daniel (Amy) Klotz of New Holstein, and Mary Jane Klotz of New Holstein; his daughter-in-law, Jeanne Klotz of Chilton; 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; his brother, Allen (Rita) Klotz of New Holstein; his sisters-in-law, Marlene Klotz of New Holstein and Betty Petrie Pockat and her husband, Dan Pockat. He is further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Edmund & Meta Klotz; his wife, Eleanor Klotz; his son, Kerry Klotz; four grandchildren, Andrea Klotz, Samantha Barton, Melissa Klotz, and Bradley Klotz; a great-grandchild, James Ronald Klotz; his brother, Earl Klotz; his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Alex Sr. & Frances Woelfel; his brothers-in-law, Paul (Olga) Woelfel, Ralph Heus, Clarence (Shirley) Woelfel, Alex Jr. (Gladys) Woelfel, Donald (Alice Jane) (Betty) Woelfel, and Lloyd Petrie; his sisters-in-law, Margaret (LaVerne) Halbach, Delores (Jerome) Kampfer, and Doris (Robert) Turba.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Ken's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Private Mass will be held. Ken will be laid to rest next to his wife, Eleanor in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the State Military Honors.
Visitors attending Ken's visitation are encouraged to adhere to precautions that they feel necessary for themselves.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 24 to May 27, 2020