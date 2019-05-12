|
|
Kenneth J. Schneider
Dundee - Kenneth J. Schneider, age 75, of Dundee, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday (May 4, 2019) at Beechwood Rest Home.
He was born on April 6, 1944 in Sheboygan, WI, a son of the late Flora (Mihm) and Joseph Schneider.
Ken graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1962.
He was a 40 year member of I.U.O.E. Local #139 and a longtime owner of The Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Dundee, WI. Ken was also the President of the Dundee Sportsman Club, which gave him pleasure and satisfaction with its growth throughout the years.
He is survived by his spouse: Kathleen Schneider of Sheboygan; Three step sons: Tim (Colleen) Masbruch, Scott Masbruch and Todd Masbruch all of the State of Washington; Five step grandchild: Haley, Danielle, Dillon, Taylor, Kaylynn; Three sisters: Arlene Zajkowski of Sheboygan, Marjory Oldenburg of Menasha, and Mary Gross of Chippewa Falls and Brother: Gordon (Fran) Schneider of Sheboygan.
Ken is also survived by many step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his son, Kenneth "Kenner" Schneider, parents, two brothers, one sister, and three brothers-in-law.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday (May 18, 2019) at 1:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Pastor Dale Miller, Pastor of Salem Plankroad United Church, will officiate.
Visitation will take place on Saturday (May 18) at the Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ken's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Beechwood Rest Home for all the care and compassion given to Ken.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 12, 2019