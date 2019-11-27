|
|
Kenneth Kreis
Charles City, IA - Kenneth "Ken" Kreis, of Charles City, went home to heaven on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 knowing "God is good all the time."
A funeral service for Ken Kreis will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Bethany Alliance Church with Pastor Coulter Page officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.
Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1. 2019 and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Monday.
Kenneth "Ken" Walter Kreis was born on September 5, 1958 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin the son of Roger and Vonnie (Dortman) Kreis.
Ken was a lifelong learner. He graduated high school in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. He furthered his educational endeavors at Southwest Minnesota State University, UW Stevens Point and UW Platteville. His love of mathematics remained a strong interest his entire life. Ken spoke German and a little Spanish.
Ken was united in marriage to Rose Brandau on December 23, 1989 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Ken worked at a variety of manufacturing jobs in Quality Control and as Service Manager at Ebert's Chrysler Village. His "retirement job" was at Charles City Hy-Vee where he worked in the Produce Department, Customer Service and as a cashier. He enjoyed the company of co-workers: Cathy, Gabby, Paul, Anthony, Tim, Craig and Scott. Ken was especially fond of his store directors: Pat Ohlerking and Ryan Parker and HR Manager, Steve Jeffrey.
Ken was involved in Amateur radio as KA0W for over 40 years. He enjoyed bouncing signals off the moon and sending Morse code at 40+ words per minute. He was an avid bicycle racer in college and participated in many biathlons.
Ken liked to cheer for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Blackhawks and whatever team played against his daughter Angel's favorite teams. The past year he was involved in lifting weights in his home gym.
Ken enjoyed spending time at home with his furry friends: Poodoe, Snorkel, Moo Moo, Melvin, Melvin, Jr. and little buddy.
Ken started each day with a cup of espresso and his KJV Bible. He had memorized the book of Romans. He was both a saint and sinner and looked forward to the day he would be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Rose of Charles City; daughter, Angel (Robert) Bigelow Bergman; granddaughters: Lily and Chloe Bergman of Denver, Iowa; sister, Linda Caudill of Weston, Wisconsin; and brother, Gary (Jeannine) Kreis of Kiel, Wisconsin.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; step-dad, Ferris Rudebeck; in-laws, Don and Lillian Brandau; and all of his furry friends: Cyrus, Cambyses, Darius, Gabriel and Priska.
Romans 6:4 "Therefore we are buried with Him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life."
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019