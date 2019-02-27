|
|
Kenneth L. Miller
Plymouth - Kenneth LeRoy "Kenny" Miller, age 80, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday (February 24, 2019).
He was born on July 9, 1938 in Port Washington, WI, son of the late George E. and Orneda (Mueller) Miller.
Kenny attended Random Lake High School and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955-1961.
In April 1962, he married Carol Zorn in Cedarburg, WI. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2016.
Kenny worked for A.W. Boettcher in Grafton, Gilson Brothers, Burkart Ford, and Sargento in Plymouth.
He loved his work and also enjoyed hunting, riding atvs and motorcycles, hunting trips out west, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include: Two sons: Kelly (Denise) Miller and Korey (Amy) Miller; Three grandchildren: Hailly, Harrison, and Reed Miller; Brothers: Warren (Vi) Miller and Eugene Miller; Sisters: Janet Voland, Ruth Ann Kolberg (George Wettstein) and Diane (Kurt) Schmidt; and Sister-in-law: Sharon Miller.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kenny was preceded in death by: His wife: Carol; Son: Keith; Parents: George and Orneda; and Brother: Marvin Miller.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday (March 2, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 1:30 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 4:00 P.M. Father Wayne Bittner will officiate.
The Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post 5612 will conduct military rites following the services.
Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Plymouth on Monday (March 4) at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Kenny's name.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Kenny's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019