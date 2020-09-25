Kenneth L. Patchak
Sheboygan - Kenneth L. Patchak, age 74, of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1946, to the late Harry and Stella Patchak. On
Kenneth is survived his boys, Michael (Vicki) Patchak, Thomas Patchak, and Peter Ahart; 7 grandchildren and sisters, LaVerne (Gary) Griffin and Yvonne Fellberg. Kenny was further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Along with his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Patchak.
