Kenneth L. Patchak
Kenneth L. Patchak

Sheboygan - Kenneth L. Patchak, age 74, of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1946, to the late Harry and Stella Patchak. On

Kenneth is survived his boys, Michael (Vicki) Patchak, Thomas Patchak, and Peter Ahart; 7 grandchildren and sisters, LaVerne (Gary) Griffin and Yvonne Fellberg. Kenny was further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Along with his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Patchak.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.ballhornchapels.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
