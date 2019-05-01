|
|
Kenneth L. Platz
Plymouth - Kenneth L. Platz, 74, of Plymouth, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
He was born July 27, 1944 in Plymouth, son of the late Lester and Lorraine (Schmitz) Platz. He attended grade schools in Plymouth and Kiel, and graduated from Kiel High School. Kenneth was employed as the Production and Inventory Control Manager by Hayssen Manufacturing Company for over 27 years.
Kenneth volunteered to serve his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He was active duty from November 1964 to October 1968 on the USS Coral Sea aircraft carrier, which included three tours in Vietnam. Kenneth was very proud of his service to his country.
On October 10, 1970 he married Susan Schetter at St. George Catholic Church, Elkhart Lake (St. Thomas Aquinas).
Kenneth was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish Catholic Church in Plymouth. Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his family, cheering on the Packers and Brewers, doing yard work at his home, and driving his Mustang. In retirement, Kenneth was fond of taking long road trips with his wife, especially their recent trip to Yellowstone National Park.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan; his four children, Christopher (Christy) Platz of Fort Collins, CO, Michael Platz of Green Bay, Sarah Sischo of Kohler, and Jennifer (Shawn) Engel of Kohler; and his five grandchildren, Ashley and Anderson Platz, Ava Sischo, and Amber and Allison Engel. Kenneth is also survived by his two brothers, Jim (Mary Jane) Platz and Ron (Mutzie) Platz; brother-in-laws, Chuck Muehlbauer, Jim (Donna) Schetter, Steve (Brenda) Schetter; sister-in-laws, Mary Meyer, Ann Turk, and Carol (Dennis) Bardon; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rozann Muehlbauer; brother-in-law, Richard Meyer; father-in-law, Raymond Schetter, and mother-in-law, Matilda Schetter.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday (May 3, 2019) at 6:00 P.M. at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Father Philip Reifenberg, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth will officiate.
Visitation will take place at the Suchon Funeral Home on Friday (May 3) from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services.
The Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post #5612 will conduct military rites following the services at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Kenneth's name for the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post #5612.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 1, 2019