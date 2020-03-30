|
|
Kenneth Lawrence Bermke
Kenneth Lawrence Bermke, age 78, passed away on Saturday, (March 28, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, where he had been a resident for the past 3 days.
Ken was born on July 20, 1941 in Plymouth, WI, a son of Albert and Cecilia (Kapellen) Bermke.
He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1960.
On January 23, 1965 he married Patricia (nee Rivers) at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sheboygan.
Ken was proud to have been a Navy Seabee and joined just after High School. He was in the reserves and served 2 years of active duty including a tour with the CB-8 in the Vietnam War based near Da Nang.
He was a mechanic by trade and was employed at the W.B. Suhrke Massey Implement and Chrysler Dealership in Plymouth. In 1969 he joined the team at UPS as a mechanic, retiring in 2002 after 33 years of service.
Having been raised on a farm, he took interest in farm equipment. He enjoyed collecting and restoring old Hit & Miss, and Maytag Engines. He also had a collection of toy tractors and enjoyed going to steam engine shows.
Ken enjoyed camping with his family for many years until purchasing their cottage on Chute Pond where they had fun fishing and boating. Many hours were also spent playing cards and sharing time with special friends.
Ken was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years: Patricia of Plymouth, three sons: Randall (Stacey) Bermke of Plymouth, Robert (Ronda) Bermke of Greenleaf and Donald (Amy) Bermke of Plymouth; four grandchildren: Bradley, Lauren, Samuel and Kyle Bermke, two sisters: Kathy (Larry) Matzdorf of Sheboygan and Shirley (Tom) Muehlbauer of Plymouth along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents: Albert and Cecilia Bermke, grandparents, infant niece and nephew, his mother and father-in law: Joe and Aggie Rivers, brother-in-law: Dan (Amy) Rivers and sister-in-law: Vicki Rogers.
Private family services will be held and due to the current situation with the Corona Virus there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION OR SERVICES. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Plymouth.
Your prayers for Ken and strength for the family would be greatly appreciated.
A memorial fund is being established in Ken's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family, for online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Thank you to Dr. Schmitt, Dr. Kumar, Aurora Hospice, the Doctors at the VA Clinic in Green Bay, and their wonderful staffs. A special thanks to the staff at Rocky Knoll and the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all your care and compassion given to Ken. You are all truly special people.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020