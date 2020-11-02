Kenneth R. Lubbers
Sheboygan - Kenneth R. Lubbers, 92, of Sheboygan died on Friday morning, October 30, 2020 at the Sheboygan Senior Living Center where he had resided for the past three years.
Ken was born on April 18, 1928 in Albany, NY, the son of Rev. Raymond C. and Alyce (VandenBerg) Lubbers. Ken graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1946. On June 1, 1949 he married Virginia Katte in Sheboygan. She preceded him in death on January 20, 1967. On September 5, 1967 he married Lucille Stek Cook in Gibbsville. She preceded him in death on March 5, 2004. Ken was self-employed at Ken's Pilot Car for over 20 years prior to his retirement in 2005. Previously he worked for Gabe's Construction and held various sales positions.
Ken was a member of the Gibbsville Reformed Church and the Pine Haven Men's Chorus. He enjoyed golf, bowling, singing, and driving.
He is survived by two daughters, Deborah (David) Eernisse of Dallas, TX and Christine (David) VerVelde of Oostburg; one son, Scott Lubbers of Sheboygan Falls; ten grandchildren, Ryan (Nathanya), Andrew (Leah), Caleb Kenneth (Kaelie), and Abigail Eernisse, Elizabeth (Zack) Brantley, Christopher, Dustin (Mollie), and Nerissa VerVelde, Becky (Justin) Zylstra, and Teresa (Chad) Gross and by 24 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Donna Lubbers of Sheboygan Falls and Joyce Opgenorth of Colorado. Ken is also survived by two stepsons, Steve (Robin) Cook of Colorado and Jim (Barb) Cook of Oostburg, a step daughter-in-law, Sheri Cook of Colorado; step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his first and second wives, Virginia and Lucille; three sisters, Irene (Fred) Nyhof, Lucille (Ken and Harold) Weavers Ludens, Margaret (Ellsworth) Wensink; two brothers, Fred and Wayne Lubbers; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy (George) Gabrielse and Henrietta (Peter) Van Soelen; one brother-in-law, John Katte; and a stepson, Robert Cook.
A celebration of Ken's life will take place at the Gibbsville Reformed Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30 am with Caleb Eernisse officiating. Private family burial will take place at the Gibbsville Cemetery in the Town of Lima. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by joining at www.faceboook.com/groups/kennethlubbers
Family and friends will gather on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of the service. Face masks and social distancing are required in compliance with department of health guidelines.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Pine Haven Men's Chorus.
