Kenneth R. Wolf
Elkhart Lake - Kenneth R. Wolf, 69, of Elkhart Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at home. Kenneth was born July 12, 1950, in Sheboygan, to the late Clarence and Agnes (Bogenschuetz) Wolf. He attended St. Peter Claver Grade School where he was a member of the singing group, The Claverlads and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1968. Kenneth served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1968 until 1970. On August 21, 1971, he married the former Kathryn Briese in Sheboygan. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2006. Kenneth was employed by Donahue and Associates (AECOM) for over 40 years as a certified surveyor, retiring in October of 2015. On October 20, 2007, he married Julie Arnhoelter at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Herman.
Ken enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, playing golf and having Saturday breakfast with Tom and Jim. Ken was an active member of Immanuel UCC church where he served on the church consistory and the mission committee.
In addition to his wife, Julie, he is survived by his son, Pete Wolf; his grandson, Ellery Wolf; two stepsons, Greg Arnhoelter and Aaron (April) Arnhoelter; two stepdaughters, Michelle Gobert and Angela Kuester (special friend, Brian Staudinger); four brothers, Ronald (Joyce) Wolf, Randall (Kathi) Wolf, Michael (Ruth) Wolf and Thomas (Melinda) Wolf; one sister, Rita (Alan Kilbourne) Wolf; fourteen step-grandchildren, Alexandra (Carlos Garcia) Gilbert, Michael (Alexis) Gilbert, Nathan Gobert, Josh Arnhoelter, Gage Lisowe, Laine Lisowe, Walker Lisowe, Adisson Arnhoelter, Connar Arnhoelter, London Kuester, Lexis Kuester, Eli, Ethan and Issac Staudinger; six, step-great-grandchildren, Carlos Carter Garcia (who was also his Godson), Jayden Gilbert, Ezekiel Gilbert, Zane Gilbert, Elayahna Gilbert, and Hunter Lisowe. He will also be deeply missed by their dog, Sammie.
In addition to his parents and spouse, Kathryn, he was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Wolf.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ (W3694 County Highway FF, Plymouth) with Rev. Laura Yurs officiating. Friends may call on Sunday, at the church, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
A memorial fund has been established for Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 5, 2019