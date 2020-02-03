|
Deacon Kenneth Raymond Nelesen
Manitowoc - Deacon Kenneth Raymond Nelesen, 82, of Manitowoc, passed away Friday, January 31 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, surrounded by his loving family.
Kenn was born on July 23, 1937 in Sheboygan, WI, son of the late Raymond and Marie (Eirich) Nelesen. He graduated in 1955 from Sheboygan Central High School, then enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1955 to1958. He married the former Carol K. Seifert on May 13, 1961 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Kenn began his work in law enforcement in 1959 as a police officer for the City of Sheboygan, and from 1963 to 1972 was a Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol. Kenn then held the position of Chief Deputy Sheriff of Manitowoc County, and from 1978 until his retirement in 1992, was the Coordinator for the Manitowoc County Child Support Enforcement Agency.
Kenn was ordained to the Permanent Deaconate on May 6, 1978. Deacon Kenn was assigned to Holy Innocents Parish in Manitowoc, serving from 1978 to 2005, and then at St. Francis of Assisi Parish from 2005 until his retirement in 2013. His ministry assignments included Diocesan Tribunal Field Advocate, Virtus Training Facilitator, and Parish & School Safe Environment Coordinator. Kenn is currently the longest-standing member of St. Francis of Assisi Men's Choir, praising God through song for over 53 years.
Kenn is survived by his wife, Carol Nelesen, Manitowoc; four children: Laura L. (Mitchell) Warner, Suamico; John R. Nelesen, Reedsville, and his girlfriend Dawn Sukowaty; Mary A. (Gary) Kernodle, Sullivan, WI; Paul T. Nelesen, Manitowoc, and his girlfriend Lisa Wiegert; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one sister, Kathleen Theobald, AZ; one brother, William Nelesen, Sheboygan; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother-in-law, and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Bishop David Richen will preside at the Mass of Christian Burial; entombment with Military Honors will follow at Calvary Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc, with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m., and again at the church on Friday, Feb. 7, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. A memorial fund has been established in Kenn's name for the St. Francis of Assisi Men's Choir. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020