|
|
Oostburg - Kenneth A. Rosso, 93, of Oostburg, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his home.
Kenneth was born on September 14, 1926, in Sheboygan, to August and Elsie (Range) Rosso. He was baptized on September 26, 1926. Ken was confirmed on March 17, 1940 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Plymouth. He attended various schools in Sheboygan county and later served his country in the U.S. Army in WWII, stationed in Korea, from January 29, 1945 until December 12, 1946.
On June 24, 1950, Ken married Pearl Wilma Janisse at the First Reformed Church in Oostburg. Ken worked various jobs over the years including Polar Ware, Bolens, carpentry, cabinet making and Hayssen Manufacturing.
Ken was a faithful member of the First Reformed Church of Oostburg. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, camping and playing cards. Above all, he cherished time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Ken is survived by two daughters, Linda (Mark) Lammers of Corsicana, TX, Lori (James) Schlais of Wausau; son, Jerry (Kathy Waterson-Rosso) Rosso of Mosinee; eight grandchildren, Caroline Schlais, Daniel Schlais, Christine Schlais, Kari Sutton, Angie (Sean) Axtell, Jason Lammers, Brett (Amanda) Rosso, Alex Rosso; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Myrtle Rosso, and Mildred Rosso.
Ken was preceded in death by wife, Pearl Wilma Rosso; parents, August & Elsie Rosso; identical twin brother, Karl Rosso, and brother, Herbert Rosso; sister, Elaine Rosso, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Sam and Everdean Elliott.
A funeral service to honor Ken's life will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 12:00 pm at First Reformed Church of Oostburg with Pastor Brian Taylor officiating. Burial will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, following the service. A luncheon will follow the burial service back at the church. Visitation will take be held from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Rosso family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020