Kenneth W. Henschel



Kiel - Kenneth W. Henschel, age 88, formerly of School Hill, died peacefully on Monday morning, July 20, 2020 at Oak Creek Assisted Living, Kiel.



Ken was born on August 27, 1931 in St. Nazianz, son of the late Herbert and Hildegard (Christel) Henschel. He was confirmed at St. James UCC, Spring Valley. Ken attended Woodland Park Grade School, School Hill and Spring Valley Grade School, before graduating from Kiel High School with the class of 1949. In high school he participated in football and track, holding the mile record from 1949 until 1958. Ken played baseball for 9 years in Cleveland. On August 28, 1954 he married Shirley Ruh at Bethlehem UCC, Kiel. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Ken was employed with the Kohler Company for 39 years, joining the Quarter Century Club before retiring in 1994. Ken looked forward to his travels with Shirley, traveling to all 50 states and two trips to Europe and many bus trips. He was active member with Bethlehem UCC, serving on the consistory and cemetery board for many years; he was also a member of the Pigeon Lake, School Hill and Cleveland Sportmen's Clubs. Ken enjoyed hunting; including his four trips to Wyoming, fishing, gardening, bowling, trapping and coaching little league. After retirement, Ken took up wood working and smoking fish and wildlife for family and friends. Ken enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and spending time with his card clubs. Most of all, Ken looked forward to having his whole family together for birthdays and other holidays. Ken always made time to make memories with his friends and family for over 24 years at Kelly Lake, enjoying their trailer.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Shirley, Kathleen (Louis) Bowe, their children: Anthony (Pam) and Keith Bowe, Kaye (Robert) Radder and their children: David and Brian (Fiancee, Ashley) Radder, Lee (Nancy) Henschel, their daughter: Jaimie (Charles) Simon; Shelly (Dan) Bonde, and their children: Kelly (Chris) Thielman, Jennifer (Al) DeMunck and Kristie (Mike) Trilling, Shari (Glenn) VerStraate and their children: Laura VerStraate, Jill (Brady) Mork and Eric (Lindsay) VerStraate; Neal (Debby) Henschel and their children: Michael and Matthew Henschel; 20 great grandchildren; one sister: Elverta Reinemann; and one brother: Vernon (Jean) Henschel. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Harry and Alma Ruh, granddaughter: Whitney Radder, sister: Marilyn (Marvin) Gosse; brother-in-law: Wayne Reinemann and sister-in-law, Evelyn (John) Schnell.



The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00PM until 7:00PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Bethlehem UCC, (11608 Lax Chapel Road, Kiel). Due to COVID-19, please consider social distancing, and wearing a mask while attending the visitation. Funeral Services for Ken will be private and he will be laid to rest at Bethlehem Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Ken's name.



The family would like to thank Calumet County Hospice as well as Oak Creek for the care and compassion shown to Ken during the last couple of months.



Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.









