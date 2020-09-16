Kenneth Wentz
Sheboygan - Kenneth Gerald Wentz, age 85, passed away Thursday evening September 10, 2020 at Sheboygan Progressive Health Services, where he was a resident for the last several years.
Ken was the son of the late Gerald and Aurelia (Siegmund) Wentz and was born on March 13, 1935 in the home of his Uncle Harold and Aunt Hilda Wentz. He grew up on a farm on Sunset Road outside of Sheboygan Falls and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1953.
Ken proudly volunteered to serve his country in the United States Army in the Korean War. He supported the troops as a supply truck driver and was honorably discharged afterward. In April of 2017, Ken was blessed to be a participant in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C., where he saw the Korean War Memorial.
Upon his return from the military, Ken was married to Helen Weimann on February 20, 1960. They had four sons together and later divorced.
Ken worked several jobs, later working over 25 years for the City of Sheboygan as a truck driver until he retired at the age of 55.
Many fond memories were made on vacations, especially to South Twin Lake near Conover, WI. Ken enjoyed outdoor activities including boating, water skiing, and fishing, but mainly enjoyed time spent with family. He will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor.
Going for long car rides while listening to a wide variety of music such as Folk, Country, Polka, and Rock was something he did often. His other interests included working on cars, playing video games, and fixing televisions and radios.
Ken is survived by four sons, Randall Wentz of Middleton, WI, Rick (Julie) Wentz of Sheboygan, Ronald (Raelynn) Wentz of Sheboygan Falls, WI, Michael (Jean) Wentz of Green Bay, WI; seven grandchildren, Rowan Wentz, Finley Wentz, Sarah Wentz, Christina (Adam) Hasler, Collin Wentz, Cody Wentz, Escher Wentz; two great-grandchildren, Zander Hasler, and Wyatt Hasler; four sisters, Dorothy (Warren) Arthur of Sheboygan Falls, WI, Judy (Alton) Pfeifer of Sheboygan, Vyra Thiel of Plymouth, WI, Myra (John) Pfeifer of Glenbuelah, WI; brother, Clinton (Reda) Wentz of The Villages, FL; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wentz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Lorraine (Marvin) Grams, brother Warren Wentz, and a brother-in-law, Adrian Thiel.
Ken was a member of Bethany Reformed Church in Sheboygan and served in the past as a deacon. He was especially proud of his missionary work in China with Open Doors Ministries in the 1980s.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Sheboygan Progressive Health Services and the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
According to Ken's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current Covid-19 precautions, the family hopes to schedule a service at a later date. Afterward, Ken will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler, WI.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Ken's name.
The staff of the Wenig Funeral Home in Sheboygan Falls is serving the Wentz family. For online condolences and additional information, please visit www.wenigfh.com
or call (920) 467-3431.