|
|
Kermit A. Miske
Adell - Kermit Arden Miske, age 92, of Adell, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Wednesday morning, February 27, 2019.
He was born November 4, 1926, to Arno and Marie (Schultz) Miske on the family homestead near Beechwood, WI.
Kermit attended Independence School, Town of Scott German School, and Kewaskum High School, trudging uphill the entire way through rain, sleet and snow.
He met the love of his life Delores VerGowe and they married on May 14, 1949 at Immanuel Lutheran, Town of Scott. Together they began raising their family of 9 children on their beloved family dairy farm where they instilled the value of hard work and importance of faith and family. Kermit also drove milk truck for many years with Slinger Creamery often with one of his children happily tagging along.
Kermit and Delores enjoyed many adventures with their travel buddies, Ralph and Verna Hausner. He continued to enjoy travel later in life with his long-time special friend: Helen Hueppchen. His most memorable trips included a tour of Europe, The Panama Canal, South Dakota, and Alaska.
While Kermit loved to travel the globe, he was just as content riding down the back roads of Sheboygan County admiring farm fields and wildlife, catching up with his neighbors, and stopping at Waldo Café for a bite to eat and some conversation.
Please honor Kermit's memory by enjoying an ice cream cone, sipping a cup of coffee, collecting toy tractors, partaking in a good fish fry, reading the newspaper, dressing up for church, cherishing a family gathering, and travelling with those you love.
Survivors include: Special friend: Helen Hueppchen; Children: Dale (Diane) Miske, Cheryl (Charles I) Benson, Mary (Steve) Siebenaler, Shelley Miske, Laurel (Kelvin) Krief, Mark (Vickie) Miske, and Christine (Art) Birch; Daughter-in-law: Raylene (Steve) Justinger; Grandchildren: Michael Miske, Michelle Meissner, Laurie (Brian) Andrews, Lisa (Rick) Carey, Carla (Scott) Wirtz, Charles II (Jill) Benson, Nicky (Kevin) Kester, Jenny (Joel) Johnston, Stacy (Roy) Edwards, Travis (Angela) Siebenaler, Renee Miske, Tiffany (Herb) Donath, Mindy Miske (fiance: John Wardman), Keith (Leah) Miske, and Adam (Kim) Birch.
He is further survived by: 23 Great grandchildren; 1 Great-great grandchild; Two brothers: Charles (Marlene) Miske and Curtis (Ratchel) Miske; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kermit was preceded in death by: Wife: Delores; Sons: Kermit, Jr. and Lonnie; Sisters: Connie (Donald) Stephan and Charlotte (Wallace) Mayer; and Sister-in-law: Audrey (John) Hinz.
Funeral Services will be held Friday (March 1, 2019), at 3:00 P.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Town of Scott, the Rev. Brian Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will take place at CHURCH on Friday (Mar. 1) from 12:00 Noon until the time of services.
A memorial fund is being established in Kermit's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the many friends and people who visited with Kermit (especially Gary Hesslink). They would also like to thank the medical staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, and the entire staff at Villa Loretto Nursing Home in Mount Calvary for the excellent care that was given to him.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 1, 2019