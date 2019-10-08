|
Kevan McClintock
Town of Greenbush - Kevan McClintock, age 63 of Greenbush, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5, 2019, saving his beloved dog, Whiskey.
He was born on June 6, 1956 in Ladysmith, WI, a son of the late Delbert and Geraldyne (Wise) McClintock.
Kevan attended Plymouth grade schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1974.
On June 23, 1984, he married Constance Heberlein in Plymouth. He worked at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital, other Aurora hospitals, and most recently at Plymouth High School.
Kevan enjoyed hunting, shooting trap, wood working, motorcycles, car collecting, and especially loved his dogs.
Survivors include: Wife: Connie; Children: Kelsey Wallis and Colin McClintock; Siblings: Stephan McClintock and Jolene McClintock; Uncle and Aunt: Rod and Linda Wise; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: Gregory (Deborah) Heberlein, Geoffrey (Loretta) Heberlein, Gary (Jamie) Heberlein, and Cynthia (David) Vander Galien.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kevan was preceded in death by his parents: Delbert and Geraldyne, and father and mother-in-law: William and Patti Heberlein.
A celebration of Kevan's life will be held on Thursday (October 10, 2019) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 4:00-8:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 8:00 P.M. Rev. William Rishel will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Kevan's name for the Sheboygan County Humane Society.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to: The Saladini family; John, Brenda, Denton, and Walker; the Search and Rescue services; and the community for all the help and not giving up on finding Kevan.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 8, 2019