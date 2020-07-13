Kevan O. Ruffin Jr.
Sheboygan - Kevan Ruffin Jr., age 32, of Sheboygan passed away on July 2, 2020.
He was born on November 27, 1987, in Chicago, IL to the late Kevan Ruffin Sr. and Charlene Ruffin-Brand. He attended local schools and graduated from South High School. He also attended Lakeshore Technical College and he was in the process of obtaining his Associates degree at UW Sheboygan.
Kevan was our gentle GIANT. He was kind, loving, smart and so talented. He was fluent in several different languages and was learning others. He had a passion for music and dance. He was a self-taught musician! His favorite artist was Britney Spears. You could bet, most of the time he was listening or dancing to one of her songs all while incorporating his creative dance moves. Kevan had a joyous spirit and he always saw the good in others. He was always so understanding and non-judgmental. There was never a time he couldn't make you smile with his infectious laugh and sense of humor. He was truly a child at heart.
Kevan loved his family so much. His nieces and nephews meant the world to him. He has always been a huge part of the family and knowing that he will not be here to create new memories has truly devastated us all.
Kevan is survived by his mother, Charlene; siblings, Tabatha Canady, Julius (La) Clayborn, LaVerne Canady, Ebony Canady, Kevana Ruffin, Allene Townsend, and his honorary siblings Isaiah Appleton and Tashira Britton and a maternal grandmother Pandora Clayborn-Floyd. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In addition to his father, Kevan was preceded in death by a stepfather, Marchel Brand; fraternal grandparents, Roy Ruffin and LaVerne Suttles and maternal grandfathers, Kenneth Floyd and Charles Coles.
A private Funeral Service for Kevan will be held at Seventh Day Adventist Church at, 3910 Erie Avenue in Sheboygan, WI. The family will accept visitors on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the church, from 3PM until 5:30PM. Kevan will be laid to rest next to his father at Chicago Burr Oak Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Kevan's name.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support and comfort during this time.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com