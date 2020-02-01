|
|
Keven Michael Wade
Sheboygan - Keven Michael Wade, 30, of Sheboygan, lost his silent battle on January 29, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan.
Born to Michael E. and Sherry F. (Noel) Wade on June 1, 1989, in Sheboygan, he later graduated from Sheboygan South High School and was a gifted swimmer on the Swim team. He enjoyed snowboarding, video games, and riding his motorcycle. He was charming, visionary, and had a vitality for life. He was a fun father, uncle, and loved to live on the edge.
He is survived by his loving parents, Michael & Sherry; 3 daughters, Aria, Chloe, Zoey; 2 sons, Killian, Odin; one sister, Sarah (Mark) Nevins; one brother, Thomas Wade; grandparents, Betty & Keven Wade, Sharon (Joe Reckalitis) Noel. He is further survived his nephews, Austin, Liam, Grayson (Nevins) and Lucas Wade; 2 nieces, Isabella, Ainsley (Nevins) and by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Noel.
A celebration of Keven's life will take place on Tuesday February 4th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at Immanuel Bible Church 2428 Sperior Ave.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020