Kevin F. Russell



Sheboygan - Kevin F. Russell, 48, of Sheboygan, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton following an apparent heart attack.



Born June 25, 1970 in Sheboygan, Kevin was a son of Bruce H. and Bonnie B. Johnson Russell. He attended Sheboygan area schools and Sheboygan South High School.



Kevin was an auto body technician at Van Horn Chevrolet of Plymouth for the past few years. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf, and was an avid NASCAR and sports fan, especially the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.



He is survived by his daughter, Justice Scott, Pound, WI; his parents, Bruce and Bonnie Russell, Two Rivers; his brother, Keith (Dawn) Russell, Sheboygan; his sister, Sonia (Chris) Huber, Two Rivers; a niece, Candice (Matt) Mertz, Sheboygan; nephews, Payton and Graham Russell, Sheboygan; a great niece, Brynn Mills, Sheboygan; aunts and uncles, Steve (Erika) Johnson, TX, Darlene Johnson, Milwaukee, Sherri (John) Klein, Sheboygan and Zach (Gail) Johnson, St. Cloud; and his beloved dog, Gracie.



Besides his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his uncles and aunts, Randall Johnson, Cynthia Walter, Wallace Henning and Betty Mundt; and his beloved dog, Sadie.



Memorial services for Kevin will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.



Published in Sheboygan Press on May 2, 2019