Kevin J. O'Brien
Sheboygan - Kevin J. O'Brien, 62, of Sheboygan, passed away February 28, 2020 at Clement J. Zablocki Veteran's Hospital in Milwaukee. Kevin was born July 11, 1957, in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late John and Beverly (Hollstrom) O'Brien. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh where he was honored to serve as a member of the alumni board. Kevin proudly served his country, first in the United States Air Force and then in the United States Navy. He retired as a Navy Lieutenant Commander and U.S. Navy SEAL. He was a sales manager for Eaton Aerospace. On September 27, 2014, he married the former Sarah Xue in Waukesha.
In addition to his wife, Sarah, he is survived by his stepmother of 50 years, Mary J. O'Brien-Peter; his father and mother-in-law, Max and Sue; two sisters, Kelly (Tom) Brachmann and O'Brien (Troy) Gierach; four brothers, James (Linda) O'Brien, Mark (Julie) O'Brien, Sean (Jenny) O'Brien and John O'Brien II; his nieces, Kelsey (Christian) Wolf, Madeline Gierach, Sidonia Gierach, Abby O'Brien and Amanda O'Brien; his nephews, Adam (Ivana) Brachmann, Mitchell (Liz) Brachmann, Tukker Gierach, Casey O'Brien, Ben O'Brien, Chip O'Brien, Teag Gierach, Connor O'Brien; his grand-niece, Violet Brachmann and his two grand-nephews, Vincent Brachmann and Oliver Brachmann. He is further survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church (818 Huron Avenue, Sheboygan). Friends may call on Saturday, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center (1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan), on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Private interment services will be at the Veteran's Cemetery in King, WI. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Kevin's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 15, 2020