Kevin Karstaedt
Kiel (School Hill) - Kevin J. "Swamp" Karstaedt, 52, of School Hill died peacefully on Monday May 18, 2020 after a six month battle pneumonia. He was born April 22,1968, in Sheboygan, son of Gerald Karstaedt and the late Sally A. (Jacob) Karstaedt.
Kevin attended Kiel High School. He was employed with Alpine Insulation for 13 years. He later joined his brothers as co-owners of D.Karstaedt Insulation, for the past 16 years. He was active with many sports, especially volleyball in his earlier years. Kevin was an avid fisherman, spending many weekends in fishing tournaments. Kevin was the life of the party, if he wasn't fishing he could always be found socializing with his friends.
Survivors include his dad; Gerald, brother; Corey Karstaedt, sister-in-law; Carrie (Tyler) Guell, and nieces & nephew; Morgan, Caitlyn (fiance, Perez Weber) and Cameron. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; Sally and brother David.
Per Kevin's wishes cremation has taken place. He will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery, (19720 Cty Hwy XX) rural Kiel, Louis Corners, Town of Schleswig. Graveside Services will be held at Union Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00AM. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery starting at 10:30am with the service starting at 11:00AM. The family asks that you use your best discretion for distancing yourself safely at the service.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in his name.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay and Select Specialty Hospital, Madison for all of the care and compassion shown to Kevin during his illness.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 21 to May 22, 2020