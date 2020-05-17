|
|
Kevin M. James
Sheboygan - Kevin M. James, 54, of Sheboygan, passed away at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Kevin was born October 12, 1965 to the late LeRoy and Joan (Bamke) James. He graduated from Milwaukee Custer High School in the class of 1983. Kevin was a CNC Operator in Milwaukee and later a Machinist in Sheboygan. He was a proud father to his daughter, Megan, an avid fisherman and a Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan. He also loved coaching his nephews in wrestling.
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Megan James; siblings, Jeff (Mila) James, Cheri Kroening, Rick (Sandi) James and Lisa (Larry) Mueller; brother-in-law, Jim Scarpaci as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Linda Scarpaci, Lois Kramraj, Mike James, Peggy Wojculis, Mark James and Kathy Buck.
A private memorial service will be held at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 17 to May 20, 2020