Kevin Michael Wirth
Kiel - Kevin Michael Wirth, 27, of Kiel, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Kevin was born April 21, 1992, in Sheboygan to Michael Wirth and Wendy Hartmann (Blevons-Wirth). He graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 2010. Kevin served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 2011 until his honorable discharge in 2019. Kevin was Honorman and the top rifleman in his platoon. He went on to serve in Presidential duty as a member of the Marine One Helicopter Squadron. Later, he was a CH-53 helicopter mechanic. On February 21, 2013, he married the former Teeyana Jones in Arlington, VA. Kevin enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his son, Marcus, the light of his life. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoorsman and enjoyed working on trucks.
In addition to his parents Mike (Ruth) Wirth and Wendy (Mike) Hartmann, wife, Teeyana and son, Marcus, he is survived by his unborn child, three sisters, Noelle (Sam) Allison, Sheboygan Falls, Brooke (Josh) Ninneman, Sheboygan and Samantha Wirth, Sheboygan Falls; one brother, Jonathan Wirth, Sheboygan Falls, four nieces and nephews, Hadassah and Iris Allison, Alarik and Silas Ninneman; his maternal grandparents, Keith and Beverly Blevons; his paternal grandparents, Mike and Jan Wirth; three aunts, Debra (Greg) Wascher, Rebecca (David) Wallo and Sandy (Mike) Brill; one uncle, Robert (Angela) Blevons; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Douglas and LaWanda Jones; one brother-in-law, Douglas (Xeniya) Jones. He is further survived by his cousins, other relatives, Marine brothers and friends.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Roman.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 and JJ, Howards Grove) with Rev. Jack Stimmel officiating. Full military honors will follow. Friends may call on Friday, at the funeral home, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department.
A memorial fund has been established for Kevin's children's education.
Til Valhala
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 8, 2019