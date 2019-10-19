|
Kevin Wagner
Sun Prairie - Kevin J. Wagner, age 62, passed away following a long and courageous battle with brain cancer on Friday, October 11th, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be at 4:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until time of service. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund in Kevin's name to be donated to UW Carbone Cancer Center for brain cancer research.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Please share your memories at
www.CressFuneralService.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019