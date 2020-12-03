Kim A. Swoverland



Sheboygan - Kim "Swovy" Swoverland of Sheboygan left this earth on December 1, 2020 to embark on his endless motorcycle ride in the sky. After a long courageous battle with COVID, and hearing messages from those whose lives he touched, he passed peacefully while holding his loving wife's hand.



Kim was born October 14, 1960, to Andrew and Gwendolyn Swoverland. He graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1979. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he received a "Good Conduct First Medal Award" for his four years of service. After the Marine Corps, he was a foreman at Polar Ware for 16 years. In April 2005, he joined the Sheboygan Area School District as a custodian. Over the past 15 years he worked at Longfellow Elementary School and Sheridan Elementary School. The staff, parents, and students fondly called him "Mr. Kim."



He was united in marriage to the love of his life Berta Campbell on October 1, 1993. He proudly took on the role as step-father to Paul, Jennifer, and Stephanie Campbell. After their nest was empty, they followed their dreams and opened Swovy's Bar and Grill. It was there they unexpectedly gained another "family" of lifelong friends.



Kim lived his life with zest and as if there were no tomorrow. He would ride his motorcycle starting in spring before all the snow melted until well after the first snowfall of winter. Kim rode that Goldwing, which his wife referred to as "the other woman," to all 48 contiguous United States and it was a part of making countless memories and friendships.



Kim always knew what someone needed to brighten their day, whether it was a warm smile, a joke, a piece of advice, a helping hand, a listening ear, a Santa suit, or even a broom in their hand. He got joy from going on adventures with his wife, friends, and family—from Brewer bus trips and weekend getaways to annual family vacations. He loved spending time with and spoiling his three grandchildren: Logan (14); Austin (10); and Emalyn (6). He took them fishing, camping, to sporting events, and especially enjoyed just hanging out playing games. Emalyn in particular had him wrapped around her little finger. This big macho man could be found on the floor playing with Barbies, Legos, Play-Doh, and coloring books if Emalyn had invited him to do so. She also had a special privilege of being able to take endless selfies and pictures of him without his normal tendency of providing close ups of his middle finger or elbow to block the shot.



Kim had a big heart, a warm smile, and a strong desire to brighten every person's day he encountered. He worked hard and played hard without sweating the small stuff. His montages were truly a reflection of how he lived his life: "Don't worry, it will be okay"; "Anything can be fixed with glues and screws"; "Seriously?"; and "Living the dream." He ended many conversations with "Gotta go! Got sh@* to do!" as he would scurry away. We can honor him by remembering to take things as they come, being present for each person we meet, helping those around you, and living each day like tomorrow is not guaranteed.



Kim is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Berta; his three step-children: Paul Campbell (Las Vegas), Jennifer Campbell (Sheboygan Falls), and Stephanie (Brandon) Hurst (Sheboygan); his three grandchildren: Logan Sanders, Austin Sharp, and Emalyn Hurst; siblings, Jacqueline (Michael) Kaiser, Andrew "Bud" (Julie) Swoverland (Howards Grove) and Jeff Swoverland (Sheboygan); and his best bud Alan (Nicole) Kleinke. Many (and many) other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He also leaves behind two dogs whom he loved and will miss him dearly, Karma and his "little buddy" Coal.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Gwendolyn and Andrew, and brother, Dale, and many aunts, uncles, and friends.



A celebration of life to be held at a later date to honor this simple, humble, but amazing man who touched so many lives.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, CNAs, lab technicians, and respiratory therapists at Essentia Health - St. Mary's Duluth Minnesota for the compassionate care they provided Kim.









