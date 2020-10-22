Kim Hoitink
Cedar Grove - Kim Brian Hoitink, 62, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after a 6 year battle with melanoma.
Kim was born on May 3, 1958, in Sheboygan, WI to John and Shirley (Prinsen) Hoitink. He was a 1976 graduate of Cedar Grove-Belgium High School.
Kim was employed at Acuity and West Bend Mutual Insurance for many years as a commercial lines underwriter. He was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove. Kim enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, biking, and simply being outdoors. He was a longtime blood donor. Kim always put others first and wanted to know how they were doing.
Kim is survived by his mother, Shirley Hoitink of Cedar Grove; two sisters, Ann (Mike) Prom of Rhinelander, Amy (Corey) Haack of Middleton; brother, Jan (Kim) Hoitink of Cedar Grove; three nieces, Becky (Sanford) Swanson, Heather Haack, and goddaughter, Lucy Haack; three nephews, Eric (Jenny) Prom, Ben Prom, Tyler Haack; four great-nieces, Kyra and Anele Swanson, Aubrey and Adelyn Prom; great-nephew, Trip Swanson; other relatives and friends.
Kim was preceded in death by his father, John Hoitink.
A memorial service to celebrate Kim's life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 am at Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove with Pastor Zach Tarter officiating. All are welcome to join a livestream of the service by joining the Kim Hoitink Memorial Service group by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/kimhoitink
. An inurnment will take place at Hingham Cemetery at a later date. Due to health department regulations, face masks and social distancing are required.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Cedar Grove Rescue Squad and the new Cedar Grove Athletic Complex.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com
.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Hoitink family with arrangements.