1/1
Kim Hoitink
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kim Hoitink

Cedar Grove - Kim Brian Hoitink, 62, of Cedar Grove, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after a 6 year battle with melanoma.

Kim was born on May 3, 1958, in Sheboygan, WI to John and Shirley (Prinsen) Hoitink. He was a 1976 graduate of Cedar Grove-Belgium High School.

Kim was employed at Acuity and West Bend Mutual Insurance for many years as a commercial lines underwriter. He was a member of Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove. Kim enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, biking, and simply being outdoors. He was a longtime blood donor. Kim always put others first and wanted to know how they were doing.

Kim is survived by his mother, Shirley Hoitink of Cedar Grove; two sisters, Ann (Mike) Prom of Rhinelander, Amy (Corey) Haack of Middleton; brother, Jan (Kim) Hoitink of Cedar Grove; three nieces, Becky (Sanford) Swanson, Heather Haack, and goddaughter, Lucy Haack; three nephews, Eric (Jenny) Prom, Ben Prom, Tyler Haack; four great-nieces, Kyra and Anele Swanson, Aubrey and Adelyn Prom; great-nephew, Trip Swanson; other relatives and friends.

Kim was preceded in death by his father, John Hoitink.

A memorial service to celebrate Kim's life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00 am at Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove with Pastor Zach Tarter officiating. All are welcome to join a livestream of the service by joining the Kim Hoitink Memorial Service group by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/kimhoitink. An inurnment will take place at Hingham Cemetery at a later date. Due to health department regulations, face masks and social distancing are required.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at Faith Reformed Church in Cedar Grove on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am.

A memorial fund is being established in his name for Cedar Grove Rescue Squad and the new Cedar Grove Athletic Complex.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Hoitink family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Faith Reformed Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Faith Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Extending my sympathy to the family of my best childhood friend on 3rd St
Scott Voskuil
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved