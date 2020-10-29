Kim L. Christiansen



On Sunday October 25th, 2020, Kim Christiansen, loving father of two, passed away at the age of 69.



Kim was born on June 15th, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI to Ray and Florene Christiansen. After graduating from Kiel High School in 1969 he studied at UW Milwaukee and UW Sheboygan where he focused on music theory.



Earlier in life he worked at National Sharedata and Donahue and Associates in Sheboygan. After transferring to the Mukwonago area where he was employed by the US Post Office until his retirement in 2012.



Kim was an amazing and accomplished electric bass guitarist and a member of many area bands. His most accomplished band was "YAZZ" who won the WAPL battle of the bands in 1982. All with his cherished vintage fretless Fender Jazz Bass.



Always a kid at heart, Kim appreciated the finest toys and RC gadgets. Riding his Go-Peds with his kids was one of his favorite things to do.



Those who knew Kim, knew that his wardrobe was always less than formal. In fact when it came to trends, he never was one to follow. He notoriously hated trendy words like "Awesome" or "Cool." But it was his words that he would successfully use to negotiate and barter with merchants. He was always offering his services to friends and family to finaggle free items from businesses and restaurants, even when items arrived just as advertised, or meals were prepared as ordered.



Being only a phone call away, Kim enjoyed staying connected to those he loved. He made it a mission in life to share the things he loved with the people he loved. If ever there was a spot that served a hamburger on his favorite signature Sheboygan Hard Roll or a pizza joint with the best sauce in town, he'd make sure you knew about it.



Kim is predeceased by his father, Ray Christiansen; and survived by his mother, Florene Christiansen; two brothers, Scott and Ross Christiansen; his son, Steve Christiansen; his daughter, Kayla Galan (Francisco); his four grandchildren, Aiden, Karlee, Mason and Giovani; and his two cats, Koko and Kutee. He is also survived by his numerous nieces, nephew, friends and former band mates.



A celebration of Kim's life is to be held during the summer of 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store